Northern Trust Corp Has $54.54 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Range Resources worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

