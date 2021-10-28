Northern Trust Corp Has $54.63 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Papa John’s International worth $54,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

