Northern Trust Corp Has $55.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $55,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

