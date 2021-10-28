Northern Trust Corp Has $55.42 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of LPL Financial worth $55,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $172.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

