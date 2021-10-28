Northern Trust Corp Has $55.73 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of Terex worth $55,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

