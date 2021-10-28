Northern Trust Corp Has $57.06 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Dropbox worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

