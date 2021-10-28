Northern Trust Corp Has $57.47 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $57,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

