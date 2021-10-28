Northern Trust Corp Has $57.89 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of FOX worth $57,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its stake in FOX by 59.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 31.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 62.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 9,364.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 779,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

