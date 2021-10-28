Northern Trust Corp Has $57.97 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $57,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.15. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

