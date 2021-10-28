Northern Trust Corp Has $58.36 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.90% of National Health Investors worth $58,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

