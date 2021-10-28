Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Novanta worth $54,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT opened at $166.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $169.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

