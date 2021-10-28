Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of The Brink’s worth $55,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.