Northern Trust Corp Purchases 19,323 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $54,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,688,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

