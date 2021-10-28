Northern Trust Corp Purchases 50,817 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Beam Therapeutics worth $58,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of BEAM opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

