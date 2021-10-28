Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Continental Resources worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Continental Resources stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

