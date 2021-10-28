Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $56,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.