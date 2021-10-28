Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,804 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of AGNC Investment worth $55,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,278 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,975,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

