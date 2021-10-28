Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of ONE Gas worth $55,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGS stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

