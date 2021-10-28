Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,612 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of PS Business Parks worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $176.29 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $178.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.