Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,270 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of IDACORP worth $56,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 146,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

