Northern Trust Corp Sells 257,006 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Churchill Downs worth $57,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $250.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

