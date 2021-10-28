Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,029 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of Summit Materials worth $57,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

SUM stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

