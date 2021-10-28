Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,229 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Unum Group worth $56,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

