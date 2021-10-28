Northern Trust Corp Sells 76,692 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $58,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $165.99 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

