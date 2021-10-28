Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,305 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $56,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

