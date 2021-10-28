Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $55,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

VAC stock opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.