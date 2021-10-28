Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.200-$25.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

NOC stock traded down $29.51 on Thursday, reaching $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.40. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

