Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.200-$25.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 billion-$36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.26 billion.

Shares of NOC opened at $388.15 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day moving average is $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.