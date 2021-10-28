NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.68% of NortonLifeLock worth $106,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

