NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

