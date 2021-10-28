Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.61 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.77 ($0.10). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 53,731 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

