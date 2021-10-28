NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of NOV worth $56,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

