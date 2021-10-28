Novacoin (NVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,146.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $675,072.02 and approximately $4,146.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,525.73 or 1.00049423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00064205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00614579 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.