Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

