Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

