NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

