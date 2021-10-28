NuCypher Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $658.35 million and $165.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,317,519,503 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

