Nutrien’s (NTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s previous close.
NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $72.21.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
