Nutrien’s (NTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

