NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 803.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of NuVasive worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,720.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

