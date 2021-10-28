NuVasive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,304 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 516 put options.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 13,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,693.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

