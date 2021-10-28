Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 294,707 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Lyft worth $84,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.49.

Lyft stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

