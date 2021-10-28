Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,926 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $99,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $531.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $546.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average of $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

