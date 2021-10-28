Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 203,076 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $88,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

