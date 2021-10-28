Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,512 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Ingersoll Rand worth $83,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,398,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $102,772,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.