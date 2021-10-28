Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 43,078 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Loews worth $84,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

