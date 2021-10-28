Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of American Water Works worth $84,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,303,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $173.22 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

