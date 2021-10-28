Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 403,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Performance Food Group worth $96,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

