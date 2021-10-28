Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $96,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 868,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,326,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,098,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

