Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Quest Diagnostics worth $100,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

