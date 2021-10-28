Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VeriSign worth $92,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

